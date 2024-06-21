21 June 2024

Wales sack Rob Page after poor run of results

By NewsChain Sport
21 June 2024

Wales head coach Rob Page has been sacked, the Football Association of Wales has announced.

Page spent four years in charge, having initially been given the role on an interim basis in November 2020.

He was then appointed permanently in September 2022 and oversaw the team at two major tournaments.

The 49-year-old took Wales to Euro 2020 and the World Cup in 2022, which was their first appearance at the tournament since 1958.

More recently, Page’s position came under review following disappointing friendly results against Gibraltar and Slovakia in June.

