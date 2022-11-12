Walsall add to unbeaten run with goalless draw at Carlisle
Walsall made it three League Two games unbeaten with a hard-earned 0-0 draw against Carlisle.
The visitors – who had won their last three in all competitions following their FA Cup victory at Wycombe last week – started brightly with Danny Johnson seeing his shot flash past the post after just two minutes.
After that nearly all the pressure came from the home side as Jack Armer’s close-range header was saved by Owen Evans while Callum Guy and Taylor Charters both had opportunities to break the first-half deadlock.
But it was Walsall who looked more threatening in the second half with Johnson’s shot being clawed away by Tomas Holy and Jacob Maddox trying his luck from the edge of the box.
As the game wore on the visitors continued to threaten as Maddox’s shot flew past the post and Liam Gordon saw his fine effort flash just over the bar.
Carlisle had a chance to take all three points late on but Morgan Feeney’s long-range effort was too high and Ryan Edmondson’s injury-time header dropped agonisingly wide of the upright.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox