06 February 2024

Walsall and Morecambe frustrated by waterlogged pitch

By NewsChain Sport
06 February 2024

The Sky Bet League Two match between Walsall and Morecambe has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A pitch inspection was carried out with heavy rain falling at the Bescot and Walsall announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the match was off shortly after 6.30pm.

“We can confirm that tonight’s match against @MorecambeFC has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch,” read an announcement.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

King Charles diagnosed with cancer following recent hospital treatment

news

Dad’s Army star Ian Lavender dies aged 77

news

Digger tears down spa and pool house at Captain Tom’s family home

news