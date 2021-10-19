error code: 1003
19 October 2021

Walsall extend unbeaten run to four matches with victory at Oldham

By NewsChain Sport
Two quickfire goals shortly before half-time helped Walsall on their way to an eventual 3-1 League Two victory at Oldham

The improving Saddlers extended their unbeaten run to four matches.

Walsall threatened first when Tyrese Shade fired wide from 20 yards.

Oldham striker Zak Dearnley then volleyed an chance off target as he darted in to meet Jack Stobbs’ cross.

The Saddlers went ahead against the run of play after 34 minutes.

Conor Wilkinson set up Jack Earing, who curled home a sweet effort from the edge of the box.

The lead was doubled nine minutes later when Emmanuel Osadebe’s shot was deflected into the path of George Miller, and he tucked the ball home from eight yards.

Stephen Ward’s long-range strike came close to making it three for Walsall shortly after the restart.

Oldham halved the deficit after 67 minutse when early substitute Hallam Hope headed home Jamie Bowden’s corner kick.

However, Osadebe sealed Walsall’s win five minutes from time when he slid home a low strike after pouncing on a misunderstanding in the hosts’ defence.

