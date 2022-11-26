Walsall hit Carlisle with late double to snatch FA Cup win
Substitutes Andy Williams and Douglas James-Taylor struck late on to earn Walsall a dramatic 2-1 FA Cup victory over Carlisle and a potential money-spinning third round tie.
A first-half Ryan Edmondson goal looked to have steered the Cumbrians through but Williams equalised on 88 minutes and James-Taylor bagged the winner deep in added time.
There was little to choose between the League Two rivals throughout, with Edmondson scoring on 29 minutes when he met a Jon Mellish cross with a fine half-volley that soared past Saddlers keeper Owen Evans.
The Cumbrians had created a number of chances just prior to the goal but Danny Johnson was inches away from levelling late in the half when he had an effort cleared off the line.
Giant Carlisle keeper Tomas Holy was called on 15 minutes into the second half to push an Isaac Hutchinson effort around the post but was at fault two minutes from the end when he miscued a long ball into the box from Manny Monthe allowing Williams to score in the empty net.
James-Taylor wrapped up an unlikely victory in added time with an excellent first-time finish after being set up by Hutchinson.
