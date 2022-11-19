Walsall leave it late to see off 10-man Crawley
Danny Johnson scored a stoppage-time winner to give Walsall a 2-1 victory over 10-man Crawley.
Goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe’s heroics looked set to earn Town a point, despite Ludwig Francillette’s 39th-minute dismissal.
But Johnson spun in the six-yard box to fire his 10th league goal of the season into the roof of the net and end Crawley’s unbeaten league run under caretaker Lewis Young.
Crawley took the lead after 11 minutes as Dom Telford steered home Ashley Nadesan’s pull-back, but Walsall levelled three minutes later as Tom Knowles’ free-kick was diverted home by Hayden White.
Town went down to 10 men before half-time as Francillette, booked earlier for hauling down Knowles, saw a second yellow for a replica foul on Johnson.
After the break, Balcombe smartly kept out Jacob Maddox’s flick before diving full length to foil Donervon Daniels’ 20-yard effort.
He superbly denied Isaac Hutchinson’s header and Knowles’ overhead kick before Liam Gordon struck a post from an acute angle.
Nadesan curled wide a great chance to pinch the points for Crawley before Johnson popped up to earn Walsall a fifth straight home league win.
