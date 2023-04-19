19 April 2023

Walsall sack boss Michael Flynn following poor run

Walsall have sacked head coach Michael Flynn in the wake of Tuesday night’s 3-0 defeat at struggling Harrogate.

The loss extended the Saddlers’ poor run in Sky Bet League Two to seven games without a win.

Flynn’s assistant Wayne Hatswell has also left the club, with assistant first-team coach Mat Sadler taking charge for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Walsall, who sit 15th in the table, take on play-off hopefuls Salford at home on Saturday.

