09 February 2022

Walsall sack manager Matt Taylor after seven-successive League Two defeats

By NewsChain Sport
09 February 2022

League Two strugglers Walsall have parted company with head coach Matt Taylor after a seventh-successive defeat.

Taylor had been in charge since the summer and a mixed start to the season saw the Saddlers record five wins in 15 league matches.

However, they have won just once since the end of November and collected five points from a possible 33 – including Tuesday’s loss to bottom side Scunthorpe – have cost Taylor his job with the club four points above the relegation zone.

Neil McDonald and Mat Sadler will take temporary charge of first-team affairs, with second-placed Tranmere the visitors on Saturday.

“We would like to thank Matt for his efforts and wish him well in the future,” said a Walsall statement.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Backlash against West Ham’s Kurt Zouma mounts as club defends decision to play him after cat-kicking horror

news

BRIT Awards 2022: Adele dedicates award to son and ex as she dominates winners list with three gongs

celebrity

Shocking footage shows West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma kicking and hitting pet cat around his kitchen

news