Walsall snap up striker Conor Wilkinson on two-year deal

Walsall have signed Leyton Orient striker Conor Wilkinson
Walsall have signed Leyton Orient striker Conor Wilkinson (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:26pm, Fri 11 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Walsall have signed Conor Wilkinson from Leyton Orient on a two-year deal.

The striker will officially join the club on July 1, having spent the last two seasons with Orient in League Two.

“I’m very excited,” the 26-year-old, who scored 20 goals during his time at Orient, told the Saddlers’ club website.

“Once I met (technical director) Jamie (Fullarton) and I met the manager it was a no brainer for me.

“I’ve had a fair few offers in the window but this one came to me and made a lot of sense for me.

“I’ve worked with Jamie before during my time at Bolton and I felt like I was at my best form under him. He got me going and he knew how to get the best out of me.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Walsall

PA