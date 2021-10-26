BREAKING
Tory MP David Amess stabbed multiple times at constituency surgery 15 October 2021
Man City star Benjamin Mendy refused bail again over rape accusations 11 October 2021
Met decision over Andrew sex claims ‘no surprise’ says ally to prince 11 October 2021
We’re sick of abuse – Demi Stokes says players won’t give up racism fight 11 October 2021
Police restraint training still ‘insufficient’ years after father’s death 11 October 2021
‘Spying more sophisticated than ever’ after claim Russia stole Oxford vaccine 11 October 2021
26 October 2021

Walter Smith’s Rangers honours

By NewsChain Sport
26 October 2021

A look at the trophies and awards won by former Rangers manager Walter Smith who has died at the age of 73.

Scottish League: 10 titles (1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2009, 2010, 2011)

Scottish Cup: Five trophies (1992, 1993, 1996, 2008, 2009)

Scottish League Cup: Six trophies (1993, 1994, 1997, 2008, 2010, 2011)

Scottish Football Writers’ manager of the year: Seven awards (1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2008, 2010)

SPL manager of the year: Two awards (2008, 2010)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Gunman kills two and injures four more in Idaho shopping mall shooting

world news

‘Let Us Be’ say Beatles: No more autographs from Paul McCartney while Ringo wants no more fan mail

celebrity

Boris Johnson accused of ‘losing the plastic plot’ after telling schoolchildren ‘recycling doesn’t work’

news