28 October 2023

Wanderers see off Shots to get National League campaign back on track

By NewsChain Sport
28 October 2023

Dorking ended a three-match losing streak as they beat Aldershot 2-1 in their Vanarama National League match at Meadowbank.

Jason Prior put the home side in front in the seventh minute when he flicked in a cross to the near post for his eighth goal of the season.

Cian Harries equalised midway through the second half from the penalty spot after Shots midfielder Josh Stokes was brought down.

Dorking, though, were soon back in front when Barry Fuller played Jimmy Muitt into space and his deflected effort with 20 minutes left proved enough to secure victory.

