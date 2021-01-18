Warren O’Hora makes move from Brighton to Milton Keynes a permanent one
Warren O’Hora is thrilled to have completed a permanent switch to MK Dons believing it is the best place to continue his development.
The 21-year-old centre-back joined the League One side on loan from Brighton last summer and an impressive start to life with Russell Martin’s side has now earned him a deal to stay at Stadium MK.
0’Hora, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-17 and Under-19 level, told mkdons.com : “I’m over the moon.
“I’ve enjoyed my time with the club ever since I arrived back in pre-season, so I’m happy to be here on a permanent basis.
“I’m certainly enjoying my football here and hopefully that’s showing on the pitch. Obviously now I want to get back on the pitch after my little injury setback.
“Every footballer wants to keep improving and developing, and I think MK Dons is the best place for me to do that. It’s a big ambition of mine to keep moving forward and I know I can do that with this club – I’m really excited for the future.”