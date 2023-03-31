Wasteful forwards and an unlucky white kit – data behind Liverpool’s away woes

Liverpool’s poor away form has put paid to their trophy hopes ahead of their Saturday lunchtime trip to Manchester City, almost a year on from last season’s title decider.

As well as losing away ties in the FA Cup and EFL Cup this term, the Reds have taken just 12 points from 13 Premier League games on the road.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are 19 points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s City with only a top-four place left to fight for, in stark contrast to this time last year when they trailed by a single point in pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple.

Here, the PA news agency examines the Reds’ struggles this season.

Travel sickness

Liverpool have won three, drawn three and lost seven of their 13 away matches this season.

Their average of 0.92 points per game is easily the lowest since Klopp arrived in October 2015, with the German’s worst previous return (1.53) having come in his first season in charge.

Despite their difficulties on the road, the Reds have continued to do well at Anfield, earning 30 points from 13 games.

Only Manchester City and Arsenal have a superior record at home than Liverpool, while 12 teams have performed better away.

The Reds’ season is neatly encapsulated by their last two domestic results, with a 7-0 demolition of Manchester United in front of the Kop followed up by a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

Unusually wasteful

Liverpool have struggled at both ends of the pitch away from Anfield, scoring 13 goals from 188 attempts and conceding 20 from 146.

When compared with the rest of the league, Klopp’s side have racked up more shots per game (14.5) than any team apart from Guardiola’s City, but their conversion rate of 6.9 per cent – around one in 14 – is the sixth worst in the division.

They have been far more clinical at home, finding the net 34 times from 237 shots – a success rate of 12.7 per cent.

The Reds’ attack of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino and Cody Gakpo – along with the injury-hit Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota – have all misfired on their travels, combining for just nine goals away from home compared with 25 at Anfield.

Cursed kit?

In echoes of Manchester United’s 1995-96 unlucky grey strip, Liverpool are yet to win in their 2022-23 away kit.

Klopp’s men have lost four and drawn one of their five matches played in white this season, with the defeats coming at Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Manchester United.

They have won two, drawn two and lost two of their games played in traditional red, while their record in green – used as a third kit this season – reads one win and one defeat.