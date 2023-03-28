28 March 2023

Wasteful Scunthorpe held by York

By NewsChain Sport
28 March 2023

Scunthorpe moved six points off National League safety with a goalless draw at York but could have had more after spurning a host of chances.

The visitors dominated the first half as Cameron Wilson brought a decent save from City goalkeeper Ryan Whitley with a well-struck shot from the edge of the box and Richie Bennett fired wide shortly afterwards.

Whitley denied Jacob Butterfield and then tipped away a Bennett header before York came closest to a first-half opener when Ryan Fallowfield struck a post with a low drive.

York were incensed when Ben Richards-Everton appeared to handle a shot from Shaqai Forde in the area but penalty appeals were waved away.

Bennett blew two more chances for the Iron, while Lenell John-Lewis headed over at the other end as the game ended all square.

