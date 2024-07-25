Wasteful St Mirren held by Valur in Europa Conference League qualifier

St Mirren spurned a host of chances to claim a first-leg lead against Valur as their first European outing in 37 years ended goalless.

The Icelandic side, who were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages, had opportunities of their own in an entertaining Europa Conference League second qualifying-round tie in Reykjavik.

The Buddies, however, caused their hosts enough problems to fancy their chances of progressing in the return leg in Paisley next Thursday.

Saints had two of their summer signings in the starting line-up, with goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe and midfielder Oisin Smyth handed their competitive debuts.

Valur included 34-year-old former Everton and Tottenham attacker Gylfi Sigurdsson, Iceland’s record goal-scorer, in their starting XI.

The Buddies were backed by several hundred exuberant travelling fans, but the visitors almost got off to the worst possible start, with Balcombe having to pull off a big save in the opening minute.

Despite this early scare, the Paisley men soon settled into the game and, playing with a front two of Toyosi Olusanya and Mikael Mandron, went on to create several opportunities in the first half.

Olusanya had two good chances within the space of five minutes but was denied by Valur goalkeeper Frederik Schram both times.

Saints suffered a blow after quarter-of-an-hour when midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce was forced off with an injury and replaced by debutant Dennis Adeniran.

Stephen Robinson’s side continued to be a threat, however, and Olusanya burst dangerously into the box but was just unable to find Mandron with his pass in the 17th minute before Adeniran fired over from the edge of the box moments later.

Saints had a huge opportunity in the 34th minute when Jaden Brown fizzed an inviting delivery over from the left, but Olusanya somehow failed to make contact at the near post and strike partner Mandron was just unable to reach it at the back post.

Brown then saw a header scrambled away by Schram after Smyth’s cross from the right was nodded on by Mandron.

The hosts then had a couple of opportunities in quick succession, with Sigurdsson’s low shot blocked by Alex Gogic before Sigurdur Egill Larusson fired an angled strike into the side-netting from 20 yards out.

Saints continued to look the likelier side, however, and Smyth pinged an effort agonisingly over from the edge of the box just before the break.

Valur tamed the Buddies early in the second half and had a couple of attempts at goal themselves, with Patrick Pedersen cutting in from left before being denied by Balcombe in the 51st minute before Sigurdsson tested the debutant keeper with a tame strike from 20 yards four minutes later.

Saints sent on new signing Roland Idowu for Smyth in the 57th minute and he immediately helped his side get back on the front foot.

Seconds after entering the fray, the substitute sent a pass into the danger area but neither Olusanya or Mandron were able to force it into the net.

After Balcombe had to make an impressive save to claw out Tryggvi Haraldsson’s header in the 61st minute, Saints went desperately close to breaking the deadlock when Mandron drove wide from just outside the six-yard box after barging his way powerfully into the danger area.

The openings continued to come at both ends, with Idowu seeing a ferocious low strike from 25 yards brilliantly saved by Schram before Sigurdsson’s shot from the edge of the box was tipped over by Balcombe.

Valur were dealt a blow in the 80th minute when substitute Aron Johannson was sent off after being deemed to have denied a goal-scoring opportunity by fouling Jonah Ayunga as he ran on to a loose pass, but the Buddies were unable to capitalise on having an extra man in the closing 10 minutes.