28 November 2023

Wasteful Stockport forced to settle for draw against Salford

By NewsChain Sport
28 November 2023

Stockport were left ruing a host of missed chances as Salford held the League Two leaders to a goalless draw.

The Hatters, whose 12-match winning run in League Two was ended by Newport at the weekend, failed to take advantage of their dominance.

A bright start for the hosts culminated in Nick Powell meeting a Macauley Southam-Hales cut-back, only to blast a venomous strike onto the crossbar.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder continued to threaten before the break but his glancing header from close range dropped just wide of the target.

Paddy Madden, who notched a hat-trick against Salford in the EFL Trophy last month, nearly added another to his tally but Alex Cairns made an impressive stop.

A makeshift away side – marred by 11 absentees – fought valiantly, typified by Theo Vassell’s heroic goal-line block to deny former Ammie Fraser Horsfall.

The inspired Cairns followed his defender’s suit, thwarting Kyle Wootton from close range and pawing a fierce Madden strike in quick succession.

Salford ended their three-match losing streak while Stockport remain top.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

UK’s first human case of swine flu strain H1N2 detected

news

Hancock ‘knew tiers wouldn’t work’, Covid inquiry hears

news

Snow set to fall on parts of UK ahead of Christmas period

news