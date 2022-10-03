03 October 2022

Watford agree deal to sign young Colombian striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado

By NewsChain Sport
03 October 2022

Watford have announced striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado will join them from Colombian side Real Cartagena on a long-term deal next season.

The Championship club said on Monday the Colombia youth international has signed a contract that will run from summer 2023 until 2029.

Hurtado scored four goals in 10 matches in the second tier of Colombian football in the 2022 campaign.

