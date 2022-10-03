Watford agree deal to sign young Colombian striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado
Watford have announced striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado will join them from Colombian side Real Cartagena on a long-term deal next season.
The Championship club said on Monday the Colombia youth international has signed a contract that will run from summer 2023 until 2029.
Hurtado scored four goals in 10 matches in the second tier of Colombian football in the 2022 campaign.
