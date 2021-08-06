Watford land Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka from Parma

Juraj Kucka has played 86 times for Slovakia (Liam McBurney/PA). (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
20:49pm, Fri 06 Aug 2021
Watford have announced the signing of Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka from Parma.

The 34-year-old had been with the Serie A outfit since January 2019 and scored 13 goals for them across the last two seasons.

He previously played in Italy for Genoa and then AC Milan, then had a spell in Turkey with Trabzonspor before joining Parma.

Kucka, who featured for Slovakia at this summer’s European Championship, has made 86 appearances for his country in total.

