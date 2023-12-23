Watford score two late goals to earn victory at Blackburn

Watford produced a dramatic late comeback to overcome Blackburn 2-1 and move to within two points of the Sky Bet CHampionship play-offs.

Valerien Ismael’s men were second best for much of this encounter against an energetic Rovers side, who led thanks to Adam Wharton’s first goal of the campaign in the third minute.

The Hornets looked dangerous going forward without creating much aside from Vakoun Bayo’s well-saved shot in the 50th minute and would have been further behind but for Ben Hamer’s second-half heroics that saw him make four important stops.

Watford’s bench ultimately made the difference as Yaser Asprilla’s shot was parried into the path of Mileta Rajovic to equalise in the 83rd minute and, four minutes later, Rhys Healey’s second of the season secured the points for Watford, who have won four of their last six.

Rovers were quick into their stride and scored in the third minute when Hayden Carter’s reverse pass found Wharton on the right before the teenager drilled a shot past Hamer from a tight angle.

The Hornets continued to look vulnerable and Lewis Travis’ backheel found Arnor Sigurdsson, whose low drive was smothered by Hamer.

Rovers almost made an even faster start to the second half when Andrew Moran’s inch-perfect ball over the top found Jake Garrett but he sliced wide with just the goalkeeper to beat.

They were grateful to a Leopold Wahlstedt moments later when Ryan Andrews played in Bayo but his powerful low shot was brilliantly repelled by the strong hand of the Sweden keeper.

Hamer kept Watford in the game on the hour, producing a superb diving stop to parry Garrett’s 20-yard free-kick behind.

The hosts went close again just after through Wharton, whose shot was saved by Hamer before Carter lashed wide with the goal at his mercy and Watford’s goalkeeper then parried a stinging Moran shot away as the Hornets hung on.

Hamer’s best stop came in the 66th minute when a Moran corner ricocheted off a Watford player and was on the way in but for an outstanding reflex save.

Those saves proved vital as Watford drew level with seven minutes remaining when Asprilla charged forward and unleashed a low left-foot effort that Wahlstedt could only parry and Rajovic reacted quickest to slam home the rebound from close range for his eighth goal this season.

Watford completed an improbable turnaround four minutes later when Wahlstedt punched a corner as far as Edo Kayembe whose first-time effort was too hot for Rovers’ goalkeeper to handle and Healey was perfectly placed to tap home.