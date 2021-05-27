Watford sign centre-half Mattie Pollock from Grimsby

Mattie Pollock has joined Watford
Mattie Pollock has joined Watford (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:54pm, Thu 27 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Watford have confirmed the signing of centre-half Mattie Pollock from Grimsby on a five-year deal for an initial fee of £250,000.

Pollock, 19, made a total of 58 appearances for the Mariners, scoring four goals – all of which came in the 2020-21 season.

The defender had a spell with Leeds as a youngster before joining Grimsby’s academy set-up in the summer of 2018.

A statement on the Grimsby website read: “We would like to thank Mattie for his efforts whilst at the club and we wish him every success with his new club.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Watford

PA