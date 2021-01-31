Watford sign Dan Gosling from Championship promotion rivals Bournemouth
Watford have signed midfielder Dan Gosling from Sky Bet Championship promotion rivals Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.
The 30-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Vicarage Road.
“Dan has been an outstanding servant to the club over the past six-and-a-half years,” Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the official club website.
“He played an important role in helping this club reach the Premier League and then establishing us there for five seasons, scoring some crucial goals along the way.
“Dan is a model professional; someone his team-mates admire and younger players look up to.
“We can no longer guarantee him the regular game time he wants at this stage of his career, and he leaves AFC Bournemouth with everyone’s thanks and best wishes for the next step.”
Gosling began his career at Plymouth and played for Everton, Newcastle and Blackpool before joining Bournemouth in July 2014.
He made 192 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring 22 goals.