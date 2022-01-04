04 January 2022

Watford sign full-back Hassana Kamara from Nice

By NewsChain Sport
04 January 2022

Watford have signed defender Hassane Kamara from French club Nice.

The 27-year-old left-wing back has signed a deal until June 2025.

The Ivory Coast international will not be involved in the African Nations Cup and could make his debut for the Hornets this weekend against Leicester in the FA Cup.

Kamara started his career at LB Chateauroux before moving to Stade de Reims in 2015, where he won the French second division title.

He helped Reims qualify for the Europa League and earned a place in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 team of the season.

Kamara joined Nice last season and made over 50 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He made his debut for the Ivory Coast in June 2021, featuring in a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ex Silicon Valley tycoon Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud after duping billionaires into backing her revolutionary ‘blood-testing’ start-up Theranos

world news

Vaccine sceptic Novak Djokovic reveals he has medical exemption to play in Australian Open

tennis

D-day for Andrew: US judge to hear arguments over motion to dismiss civil sex case against Duke of York

world news