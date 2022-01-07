07 January 2022

Watford sign midfielder Edo Kayembe from Eupen

By NewsChain Sport
07 January 2022

Watford have signed Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder Edo Kayembe on a four-and-a-half-year contract from Belgian club Eupen.

Kayembe joined Anderlecht from Sharks XI Kinshasa in his native country in 2016 and made 39 appearances for the Brussels club.

The 23-year-old moved to Eupen in 2020, scoring four goals in 39 appearances for the Belgian first division side.

Kayembe has won eight caps for Congo and becomes Watford’s third January signing after left-back Hassane Kamara and central defender Samir.

