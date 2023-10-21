Watford sub Asprilla strikes late to see off struggling Owls

A fine solo effort by substitute Yaser Asprilla in the final 10 minutes proved the decisive moment as Watford defeated Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Vicarage Road.

The Colombian had only been on the pitch for four minutes before he ruined the first game in charge for Owls boss Danny Rohl, who was able to put back Josh Windass and captain Barry Bannan into the Wednesday first XI.

The hosts made three changes from their previous game against Cardiff, with Tom Ince, Ryan Porteous and Imran Louza starting.

Jeremy Ngakia had the first effort after 11 minutes, his shot inside the area clearing the bar.

It was otherwise a dull opening half an hour, although the visitors were slightly in the ascendancy.

Indeed, it was Wednesday who went closest to opening the scoring. A cross by Jeff Hendrick found the head of Windass, who headed over from just over six yards out.

The move seemed to put some life into the contest, and Wesley Hoedt fired over from 30yards out in the 34th minute.

The half petered out after that flurry, although Porteous was booked for tripping up Windass before the half-time whistle.

Watford were looking to respond in the second half, and head coach Valerien Ismael made two changes at half time – Mileta Rajovic and Ismael Kone coming on for Vakoun Bayo and Tom Dele-Bashiru.

However, it was the the visitors who had the first opportunity five minutes after the interval. A curled free-kick from Windass found the head of Hendrick, who flicked his effort just over the bar.

Wednesday appeared to receive a boost in the 54th minute when Anthony Musaba was seemingly upended by Jamal Lewis in the box. However, after consulting with his official, referee Dean Whitestone overturned the decision.

The away side pressed for the opening though, although John Buckley could not keep his effort down just after the hour mark.

Watford started to press their way into the contest, putting Sheffield Wednesday more on the back foot, although without creating much in the way of a clear-cut opportunity.

However, with eight minutes remaining, Asprilla gave the hosts the lead with the best piece of skill in the match.

He picked the ball on the right flank from Ismael Kone and was able to work his way towards edge of the area where he fired his shot past the diving Cameron Dawson.

If anything, it was Watford who looked more likely to add further goals to the scoresheet, but they were able to see the game out with a single goal victory – and leave Wednesday without a win in 12 games.