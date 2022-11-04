Watford sweating on Keinan Davis condition before Coventry clash
Watford must wait on the fitness of Keinan Davis ahead of the visit of Coventry in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.
Davis missed Watford’s 2-1 win at Cardiff on Wednesday, but will be assessed along with Samuel Kalu.
Craig Cathcart, however, remains on the sidelines, with the medical staff focusing on his return to long-term fitness.
Kortney Hause is also continuing his recovery from a knee problem.
Coventry will make a late decision over the condition of Gustavo Hamer as the squad continues to struggle with illness.
Hamer suffered a dead leg during Coventry’s win over Blackburn on Tuesday.
Kyle McFadzean was withdrawn just before the midweek game with a fever and it remains to be seen whether he has recovered in time for the trip to Vicarage Road.
Liam Kelly also remains on the treatment table with a knee problem but is due to rejoin training from Monday.
