16 September 2022

Watford wait on fitness of Ismaila Sarr ahead of Sunderland clash

By NewsChain Sport
16 September 2022

Watford will assess Ismaila Sarr ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Sunderland.

The 24-year-old midfielder was brought off after 30 minutes of the Hornets’ 2-0 defeat to Blackburn in midweek with an ankle injury, and it remains to be seen whether he will feature at the weekend.

Defender Kortney Hause will undergo a late fitness test ahead of the match, having missed Tuesday’s game with an ankle sprain.

Forward Jeremy Ngakia also suffered a hamstring injury on Tuesday and will be out for a longer period of time.

Sunderland are likely to be without Ellis Simms for the trip to Vicarage Road.

The 21-year-old striker was brought off 37 minutes into their 3-0 victory over Reading in midweek having suffered a toe injury, and recent scans have come back “inconclusive”.

Fellow forward Ross Stewart remains out for the next six weeks with a thigh injury.

Defenders Dan Ballard and Dennis Cirkin are also sidelined.

