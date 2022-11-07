Watford without Francisco Sierralta and Hassane Kamara for Reading clash
Watford will be without Francisco Sierralta and Hassane Kamara for their clash with Reading.
The pair both picked up their fifth bookings of the season in the weekend defeat to Coventry and will serve one-match bans as a result.
Kortney Hause is still nursing a knee injury as Hornets boss Slaven Bilic struggles for options at the back.
Experienced Northern Ireland international Craig Cathcart could make a timely return to contention as his minutes are closely managed by the club’s medical team.
Reading travel to Vicarage Road on the back of a narrow loss at home to Preston on Friday night.
Royals boss Paul Ince should have Sam Hutchinson available following a calf problem.
Femi Azeez could feature for the first time this season after a hamstring injury while a similar issue leaves Scott Dann sidelined.
Dejan Tetek (hamstring) is also out for the visitors.
