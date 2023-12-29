29 December 2023

Watt a way to celebrate your birthday as Tony’s treble lifts Dundee United

By NewsChain Sport
Tony Watt’s 30th birthday hat-trick lifted Dundee United to a 3-0 victory over Partick Thistle at Tannadice.

The Jags had been unable to deal with a loose ball inside their six-yard box and it eventually made its way to Watt, who scrambled in and sent the opener into the top right corner just after the six-minute mark.

Captain Watt sent his second into the low corner to double United’s lead after 86 minutes and completed his hat-trick just three minutes later.

His big festive 3-0 came when he headed home Glenn Middleton’s cross to ensure his second-placed side are just two behind league-leading Raith Rovers.

