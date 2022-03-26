Wayne Brown full of praise for Colchester matchwinner Junior Tchamadeu

Wayne Brown praised teenager Junior Tchamadeu after he came off the bench to score a dramatic stoppage-time winner to seal Colchester a 1-0 victory over Tranmere.

Tchamadeu slammed home from the edge of the area after Alan Judge had hooked Tom Eastman’s pass into his path in the fifth minute of time added on.

U’s interim boss Brown said: “Credit to Junior, coming off the bench.

“He’s a young kid and what a finish.

“He’s just turned 18 and the lad’s got quality – he’s a real talent and that just proves it.

“We weren’t at our best today and it was probably one of the worst performances that we’ve had, since we’ve been back in.

“It was flat which happens in football and we needed a bit of spark.

“I thought we were better in the second half and credit to the lads, because there’s been other games this year where we’ve kept going.

“We’ve had a lot of setbacks of late like conceding a last-minute equaliser against Leyton Orient a few weeks ago and the lads have performed really well in the previous two games against two top teams, with nothing to show for it.

“So I’m pleased to get the three points and I’m chuffed for the lads.”

A tight game had looked destined for a draw, with defences on top.

Colchester’s Luke Hannant fired wide early on.

And the hosts felt they should have had a penalty when Cameron Coxe tumbled under Calum MacDonald’s challenge but referee Carl Brook instead awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box.

But Colchester goalkeeper Shamal George denied Elliott Nevitt and Kane Hemmings before half-time.

George also superbly pushed Nevitt’s effort away for a corner after the break before Tchamadeu won it for Colchester.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon said: “We were totally in control and it was a real sucker punch – as sucker punches go, that’s as big as they get.

“I think we should have had a foul, on the far side.

“I don’t think there was a person in the stadium who doesn’t think it’s a foul.

“Over the course of the whole game, we controlled it completely.

“We needed to be more clinical when we had some opportunities in the game.

“But for the amount of control that we had, we probably had to be a wee bit slicker with that final pass or a wee bit more aggressive in the 18-yard box.

“I don’t think we’ve had as much control in many games this season as we did today.

“But as you always know in football, if you don’t take that opportunity or you don’t create that option by being aggressive, then that’s what might happen.”