Wayne Brown says referee performance at Sixfields ‘one of worst I’ve witnessed’

Colchester boss Wayne Brown heavily criticised referee Martin Woods after his side’s last-gasp defeat to Northampton, describing his performance as “one of the worst I have witnessed”.

Sam Hoskins gave Northampton a 27th-minute lead at Sixfields but a contentious penalty, converted by Freddie Sears, levelled things up shortly before half-time.

Another debatable spot-kick, this time Junior Tchamadeu penalised for a harsh handball, saw Hoskins restore the home side’s advantage in the 74th minute and although Noah Chilvers equalised soon after, Ryan Haynes came off the bench to grab a last-minute winner.

Brown was impressed by his side’s display in defeat, but was far from happy with the officiating.

“Obviously the result is all that matters but I felt it was a real disciplined performance by us,” said Brown. “They did have more of the ball but they didn’t really hurt us and it was about staying in the game after the first goal and that’s exactly what we did.

“Their first opportunity in the second half was after 25 minutes and that’s testament to the lads and the fact that they were structured and organised and they contained what is a very strong Northampton team, but you’re going to get some knocks in this game and we had a few today.

“I have never been one to hide behind referees or decisions or mistakes but that’s by far one of the worst refereeing performances that I have witnessed. It was for both sides. There was just no consistency.

“I haven’t seen the penalty we got in the first half but for their one, the defender gets hit from three yards away and they are saying that’s handball. If that’s handball, then what are we doing?

“The lads have worked their socks off all pre-season, as have Northampton, and you need those things to go for you. It’s just about having a little bit of common sense.

“But I’m not here to hide behind referee and decisions. We will get more go against us but the boys kept going and we even had a chance in the final minute.”

Northampton boss Jon Brady hailed a team effort from his players, both substitutes and starters, after they made a winning start to the new season.

“It’s obviously good to start with a win and overall I’m really pleased that we have been able to send our supporters home feeling happy today,” said Brady. “It’s great to get off the mark and get three points.

“I thought the build-up to the winning goal was really good. We came out, young Harvey (Lintott) put a great ball down to Sammy and it was a sublime cross to be honest.

“That’s what we have been working on all pre-season – getting in at the back post – and Haynesy has popped up with the winner. I’m so pleased for him.

“The whole team came to the fore today. We talk about it being a team game and the subs came on and made a real difference and then at the end, Burgey (Lee Burge) makes one hell of a save so everyone put a shift in.

“It’s a team game and I think we emphasised that.”