Wayne Hatswell baffled by referee decision as Newport and Carlisle share spoils

Newport caretaker manager Wayne Hatswell reckoned referee David Rock “guessed” at the handball offence which earned Ed Upson a red card and handed Carlisle a vital penalty in the 2-2 draw at Rodney Parade.

Zach Clough calmly hit home the equaliser after two goals in three minutes from Dom Telford put County in charge, with Joe Riley having opened the scoring after 44 seconds for the visitors.

Hatswell, in his fourth and final league game in charge following the appointment earlier in the day of James Rowberry as successor to Michael Flynn, said: “I’m a little bit shellshocked – that’s two points dropped.

“We had enough chances to be three or four up at half-time. Then it’s on the referee’s decision [for the penalty] and it’s like he’s just guessed it and that one decision changed the whole complexity of the game.

“We are just hanging on after that and then Ryan Haynes got sent off. It was backs-against-the-wall time after that but credit to the players for digging in and not conceding any more goals.

“Dom was superb and I thought he was going to go on and get his hat-trick. But we gave them a start with one of the quickest goals I’ve ever seen from a kick-off.

“We gave ourselves a mountain to climb but we played some good stuff and got ahead.”

Carlisle’s interim manager Gavin Skelton picked up his first point in charge and is likely to be given the task of leading the team into the home clash with Oldham at the weekend.

He said: “We’re happy with a point although we could have taken all three. It’s a difficult place to come and the team played well.

“I hope this is a line in the sand and we can build on this. Hopefully the players will grow in confidence after that display and they are all disappointed they didn’t go on to win the game.

“Coming away on a Tuesday night to a place like Newport and to head home with a point is definitely something to build on.

“It’s a home game on Saturday and I hope the fans will be behind us like they were tonight. It was brilliant that so many of them made the long trek to see us and they certainly made some noise.

“The players certainly appreciated it and it is up to them to give them something to shout about.”