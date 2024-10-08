Wayne Rooney charged over dismissal in Blackburn clash
Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney has been charged with three counts of misconduct following his dismissal in Saturday’s home Sky Bet Championship win against Blackburn.
Rooney was shown a red card by referee James Linington at Home Park for protesting at the fourth official after Blackburn defender Joe Rankin-Costello’s late equaliser.
An FA statement read: “Wayne Rooney has been charged following Plymouth Argyle’s match against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, October 5, in the EFL Championship.
“The manager’s conduct around the 87th minute was allegedly improper and/or he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official, which led to his dismissal.
“It’s further alleged that his conduct after being dismissed was improper and/or violent.
“It’s also alleged that by returning to the field of play after being dismissed his behaviour was improper. Wayne Rooney has until Tuesday, October 15 to respond.”
The former England and Manchester United striker, appointed as Plymouth manager in May, had been sent to the stands when Morgan Whittaker scored in stoppage time to secure his side a 2-1 win.
Plymouth have won three of their nine league games under Rooney and sit 14th in the table.
