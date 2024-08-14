Wayne Rooney pleased to secure first win as Plymouth boss

Wayne Rooney was delighted with his first win as Plymouth head coach as they brushed aside Cheltenham in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Second-half goals from strikers Ben Waine, Ryan Hardie and Mustapha Bundu secured a 3-0 success.

Rooney said: “I thought we were good. First half we had to be more patient with the ball.

“I felt second half we came out with more control, more patience and obviously got the well-deserved win.

“I saw a lot in this game that I didn’t see on Sunday and now hopefully we can put Sunday behind us.

“We won the game and scored three good goals, but the best thing for me was Joe Edwards winning a tackle that he didn’t deserve to and that’s why he’s our captain, a leader.

“We have to be more clinical.

“Although we won by three goals we could have won by more. I left Ryan Hardie on because I wanted him to get a goal. Strikers need goals for confidence. He worked really hard at the top and got a well-deserved goal.”

Cheltenham boss Michael Flynn said: “For 65 minutes we did really well until they scored and then our heads dropped a little bit.

“Joe Day made one of the best saves I’ve seen for a long time, we then switch off and they have a tap-in.

“We are a team learning. Players have not got a lot of experience but there were some real positives. I thought Ethon Archer did very well and Joe (Day) was excellent.

“A big positive for me tonight was no injuries.”