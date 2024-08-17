Wayne Rooney regrets missed chances but takes the positive from a point

Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney was left rueing missed opportunities as his side drew 1-1 with Hull to gain their first Sky Bet Championship point of the season.

Rooney admitted: “I am a little bit disappointed we didn’t get three points because I thought we deserved it.”

City skipper Lewis Coyle scored a superb 63rd minute leveller – praised by both head coaches – to cancel out Ibrahim Cissoko’s 52nd minute opener.

Rooney said: “We had a real energy about us, commitment, we created some good chances.

“We just weren’t clinical enough and that’s something I will work on with the players this week. We need to be more clinical.

“I think if we had scored in that first 10-15 minute period it would have made it very difficult for Hull.

“It was night and day compared to last Sunday. I am encouraged from what I saw today. I think getting the win in midweek against Cheltenham in the cup helped.

“The lads have been great all week. I am slightly gutted for them really that we didn’t get all three points because they put in a lot of hard work this week.

“Ibrahim is an exciting player. I was delighted with the work rate we put in. There have been a lot of positives this week.

“When you take the lead and don’t win the game there’s always going to be a slight disappointment. It was a great strike (for the leveller).

“I am hoping we get a goalkeeper in before next weekend’s game and hopefully one or two others before the transfer deadline.”

City boss Tim Walter said: “We tried to create from the start but it was an open game, it was more transition – which is not what I like.

“We tried at half-time to make it a bit more patient, calm down and have more possession in our game, which we tried to do.

“But then unfortunately we conceded a goal.

“The reaction afterwards was brilliant. It was a perfect goal from Lewi, he drove over the whole pitch – that’s what I like to see – dribbling inside, played a one-two and then the perfect finish…you can’t draw it better.

“It was still an open game, we tried to have more possession, we were in good positions but we turned back not forward.

“It’s just a process and we are getting better and better.

“It’s not an easy game; everywhere you go to it’s a competitive game. It’s all about probabilities in the game.

“The goal was not from a mistake in our side. It’s the same with a new philosophy I created over eight or nine years as a coach and they are not going to learn that in eight weeks.

“Football is about learning, conviction. I am happy to have no game this (mid)week. We can work on the pitch in the training. It’s just pre-season. We can improve in every game.”