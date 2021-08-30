Wayne Routledge announces his 10-year Swansea career is over

Wayne Routledge has confirmed his 10-year Swansea career is over.

Routledge scored 33 goals in 305 appearances after joining Swansea in 2011, less than two weeks before the start of their seven-year spell in the Premier League.

The former England Under-21 winger had previously played for Crystal Palace, Tottenham, Aston Villa, QPR and Newcastle, as well as having loan spells at Portsmouth, Fulham and Cardiff.

“Obviously this has been a long time coming,” Routledge said in a video posted on Instagram.

“I thought I would let you know that my time as a player at Swansea City has come to an end.

“I have loved every minute of it. The only thing I wish is that I had more time to do it.”

Routledge’s final Swansea appearance came in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Barnsley in May.

The 36-year-old was carried off with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and subsequently missed the Wembley play-off final defeat to Brentford.

With his Swansea contract up this summer, Routledge was offered a new deal but has now chosen to end his 20-year senior career.

Routledge said: “I have loved playing in front of everybody.

“I have loved my time at the Liberty and more importantly I have loved all the love I have received being in Swansea.

“It’s not the end. I will be around in some capacity. But for now, it’s more of a see you later.”