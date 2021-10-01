‘We are a match for anyone’ at home, says Livingston’s Jack Fitzwater

Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater admits they are entering a period where picking up points is crucial after coming through what is likely to be their most difficult test of the season.

Livi played Celtic, Rangers and Hearts inside a week, beating the Hoops before two defeats.

They now host St Mirren before finishing their first round of cinch Premiership fixtures against St Johnstone, Ross County and Dundee United.

After a particularly difficult opening to their campaign, Fitzwater is determined to get some wins on the board, especially at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The centre-back said: “The game against Celtic, we put absolutely everything into it. We went again on the Wednesday night, we contained Rangers first half and then second half it was a couple of mistakes and we gifted them two goals.

“But then, to go again on Saturday, I just think none of us were at the races.

“To have three games in six days at any stage of the season is hard but to go against Celtic, Rangers and Hearts, they are all top sides. Hearts are unbeaten for a reason, Rangers are the champions and Celtic are always a tough side to beat.

“For whatever reason last Saturday we just didn’t get going from minute one to the last minute of the game.

“This weekend is massive. We knew before the Celtic game we had a run of fixtures now where we will look to pick up as many points as possible, especially our home games.

“If teams start coming here and fearing us before they even get on the pitch, then that’s what we have to do, because it gives us a lift and we know we are a match for anyone here.”