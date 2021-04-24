We are massive underdogs, says Callum Davidson ahead of Rangers cup clash

Callum Davidson believes St Johnstone have nothing to lose in their Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s newly-crowned Premiership champions are 20 points clear of Old Firm rivals Celtic with three games remaining and have won all 19 domestic matches at Ibrox this season.

Davidson’s side won the Betfred Cup when they beat Livingston in the final at Hampden Park in February but expects progress this weekend to be “a huge ask”.

He said: “We can try and stay in the game as long as we can and make it difficult for Rangers.

“It is really important that we try and do the things that we are good at and hopefully that is enough.

“We have nothing to lose really. Rangers are the favourites, probably favourites for the trophy the way they have played this season

“So we really have nothing to lose.

“We will ask the players to go out and be brave and play with confidence and hopefully it will take us somewhere positive.

“It is not a free game for us, but Rangers are expected to beat us quite easily. Their form at home points to that.

“We are massive underdogs. Can we apply any pressure on them? We will find out on Sunday”.

Saints snatched a point against a much-changed Rangers side at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night with a Liam Craig penalty in added time, but Davidson is not taking too much from the 1-1 draw apart from his side’s application.

He said: “The game on Wednesday night probably doesn’t bear a lot of relevance to the game on Sunday – different place, different pitch.

“I imagine they will have four or five changes, we might have a couple of changes as well.

“All it does for me, it just showed me my players’ attitude and desire to go and win a game of football and try their hardest.

“Rangers are a top quality side and we have to be at our very best to get a win and Rangers have to have a slight off day.

“So let’s hope they have a little off day and we are very good on Sunday.”