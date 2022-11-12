We could have scored more – Richie Wellens delight as Orient get back on track

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens was delighted to see his side claim a comfortable 2-0 victory at Harrogate after a “brutal” fixture list and felt they could have won by a bigger margin.

The O’s returned to winning ways following their first back-to-back defeats of the season with last weekend’s 1-0 FA Cup exit at Crewe followed by a 2-0 midweek league loss to Wimbledon.

Paul Smyth’s eighth goal of the season and a George Moncur penalty wrapped up maximum points for the visitors, who are three points clear at the top of League Two.

Wellens said: “It was good to get back to winning ways but, more importantly, our performance levels and composure was back to what we expect after Tuesday night’s game.

“The first half was very convincing and we could have scored a few more goals, but we saw the game out in a really comfortable manner. I think Harrogate are a good team and in a false position in the league.

“I watched them at Bradford and they caused them a lot of problems and they have got some really good players, but we nullified their threat by how good we were on the ball and how quickly we won it back when we lost it.

“All four forwards carried a real threat and we would have scored more goals with a better final pass or one less extra touch.

“But it was nice to get a 2-0 lead and be comfortable in the game because we’ve had a brutal six weeks in terms of the long away journeys we’ve had to make. We also had four players out but it did not hinder our performance.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver lamented the sloppy defending at the game’s first corner that gifted 5ft 7in Smyth – one of the smallest players on the pitch – a near-post header to open the scoring after seven minutes.

“I’m bitterly disappointed to have conceded a goal against the league leaders from the game’s first corner,” he said.

“We were under no duress, because it was just a simple flick at the near post, but we did not stay in the right slots and, if we had, we would have defended it, which was frustrating and undermined the team’s confidence.

“We switched off at a set-piece and you can’t afford those mad moments at this level when people decide to go off plan. Then, we went 2-0 down but, credit to the lads, we continued to try and pass and probe as we have done over the last few weeks.

“We knew it would be a difficult challenge. They had good decision makers at the back to see the game out and we saw why they are top of the league. ”

“We are not where they are at the minute so, while I was disappointed with the start, I was pleased with certain aspects like the bravery the young lads Jaheim (Headley), Kayne (Ramsay) andDanny (Grant) all showed.

“Our team is still evolving and we’re not quite there yet, so we will continue to work on set-pieces in training and the physical aspect of the game.”