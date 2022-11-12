We got lucky – Paul Ince grateful as late own goal hands Reading win at Hull

Paul Ince accepted his side got lucky after Reading ended a bad run of form with a dramatic 2-1 victory at Hull.

The Royals had won just once in nine Sky Bet Championship games but left East Yorkshire with three points after Ryan Longman was adjudged to have scored an own goal deep into injury time.

Ince said: “We didn’t deserve to get the three points – a point for each team would have been a fair result.

“But one thing about this team is that they will fight for you. It’s three points that we needed and the timing (before the World Cup break) is fantastic.

“We dig in and fight and find a way. By the time we get back on December 10, we will be stronger defensively.”

Reading looked up against it after nine minutes when Jacob Greaves headed home Jean Michael Seri’s well-flighted corner towards the back post.

Ince’s men looked lost following that early concession as Hull seemed poised to extend their lead in the first half.

But once Yakou Meite scrambled home Junior Hoilett’s lofted corner after 32 minutes, the game changed.

Reading suddenly remembered how to defend and reduced a possession-based Hull side to very few opportunities.

With the game drifting towards a draw, substitute Andy Carroll seized upon Tom Ince’s dangerous corner from the left – with the imposing forward’s header skewing off Longman’s shin and into the back of the net.

Ince said: “I thought it was a thoroughly deserved equaliser and then it was next goal wins. I’m pleased for everyone and it’s great to go back on a long journey home with a smile.

“It also means that we haven’t got to spend the next few weeks worrying as much. We had five first-team players who weren’t playing so this World Cup break could not have come quickly enough for us.

“It was always a tough game to come to, a first home game for Liam (Rosenior, Hull’s new manager).

“We’ve got a close connection as I played with his dad (Leroy Rosenior) at West Ham. Unfortunately I’ve come here and took the points from him.

“We stood fast and got that free-kick (that led to the winning goal) and got lucky.”

Rosenior had made a bright start in his new role as Hull head coach, but his side have now lost their last four home games and are a point above the relegation zone.

He said: “It’s a tough one to take considering our control and domination in the second half.

“I’m not going to have a go at players – they’ve given me absolutely everything this last week – but what we need to do is work on the small details.

“That’s something I’ll work really, really hard on to make it better.

“We have to control what we can control. We’ve had two really difficult away trips and we were without our top scorer (the suspended Oscar Estupinan).”

Rosenior, who questioned several decisions from the officials, added: “I’m not going to be too down on the players.

“When you don’t get these decisions it ends up costing you as I thought we were in complete control.

“We conceded one (set-piece) in the first half and one in the second. If we don’t do that we win this game comfortably.

“The performance levels have been quite consistent but, in crucial moments, that’s something we need to work on.

“The players need some rest but when they return it will be a mini pre-season.

“I don’t think anyone can criticise their effort and that’s a really good starting point.

“This is a club that means a lot to me and a job that means a lot to me. I’m determined to make it work.”