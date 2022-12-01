We have nothing to fear, says El Hadji Diouf ahead of Senegal’s tie with England

Senegal will fear none of the England players they face in the last 16 of the World Cup, according to former Liverpool and Bolton striker El Hadji Diouf.

The 41 year-old has an advisory and ambassadorial role with Senegal, having been a member of the squad that reached the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup.

They famously beat holders France in the opening game before going on to lose to Turkey in the last eight, with current manager Aliou Cisse also part of the team.

Now, having progressed as runners-up behind the Netherlands in Group A – seeing off Ecuador and hosts Qatar to do so – Senegal come up against Gareth Southgate’s England on Sunday.

While England will be the favourites, Diouf – who spent 12 years playing in the United Kingdom, also taking in spells at Sunderland, Blackburn, Rangers, Doncaster and Leeds – insists Senegal will fancy their chances.

“Definitely no one,” he replied when asked which England players will be feared.

“We have good players, they have good players and on the pitch it is 11 v 11 and you are fighting for your country.

“We are not here to say we are going to win the World Cup but we want to show the world we have the best goalkeeper in Edouard Mendy, one of the best defenders (Kalidou Koulibaly) and the best young players coming up.

“Of course, all the time in my life I wanted to play against England but it never happened.

“They have a chance to play against England, most of them live there and they want to show how good they are.

“If you are talking about one of the best players we have Ismaila Sarr, he is playing in the Championship but he is a Premier League player.”

Diouf revealed injured Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has been sending messages of support before each match in Qatar and he said Senegal would look to do their best for the whole of Africa – with Morocco also advancing into the last 16.

“We don’t play for ourselves, we play for Africa,” he added.

“Football is more than sport on our continent, that is why this World Cup means a lot to us to come here and get past the first round.

“Now we have a big game coming against England, we know they have a good team, good team spirit and good players.

“The game reminds me of France v Senegal in 2002…our mission today is to take these players to another level, we have been working hard.

“We are brothers and we want to write our own story. I love England, for me it is one of the best countries in the world. (Former Bolton and England manager) Sam Allardyce and I were talking on the phone yesterday, everyone is excited but I hope the winner is going to be Senegal.”