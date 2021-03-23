‘We have to get back to basics’ – Darren Ferguson demands Posh cut out mistakes

Darren Ferguson just wants to get back to basics after Jerry Yates’ double condemned Peterborough to a 3-1 loss at Blackpool

Yates struck within a minute and added a penalty after the break, with Luke Garbutt wrapping up the points on the hour mark.

But defeat was far from on the cards when Joe Ward equalised in stoppage time, leaving Posh manager Ferguson disappointed about the squandered opportunity.

“We started off very poorly after conceding in the first minute and it clearly affected us,” he said.

“The goal gave them a lot of confidence and they were on the front foot. They were well on top for the first 15-20 minutes and the game could have got away from us.

“We got a lifeline on half-time. To be honest I was thinking I would be OK going in 1-0 down.

“We are conceding too many goals and making too many individual and team mistakes and we have to get back to the basics.

“We have to stop conceding soft goals. My keeper (Christy Pym, who failed to clear from a corner) is a great signing but he’s having a bad patch at the moment and I have to stick by him.

“Twice we have played Blackpool this season and twice they have deserved to win, they are one of the best teams.”

Yates got Blackpool off to a flyer when he drilled home from 20 yards for his 15th goal of the campaign before Ward volleyed into the bottom corner to level for Posh seconds before half-time.

Yates restored Blackpool’s lead with a 52nd-minute penalty after Jordan Thorniley’s strike was handled by Ethan Hamilton.

And Garbutt sealed the win with a deflected strike following a short corner in the 58th minute, putting Blackpool into the play-offs for the first time this season.

“We got off to a fantastic start. We were very good and limited them to virtually nothing until the last kick of the half,” said manager Neil Critchley. “It was a bit of a sickener as they had not been near the goal until that point.

“It didn’t affect us. We were calm at half-time and knew what we had to do.

“We started the half well and got two goals when in the ascendancy, which is something we haven’t done recently.

“We limited them to a few half chances in the second half and I thought the players were fantastic.

“We gave them virtually nothing and I was comfortable we would see the game out.

“Jerry Yates showed what he can do. He was tireless in his running and gave two really good centre-halves a real problem.

“He is full of confidence and when he gets in front of goal, I expect him to score.”