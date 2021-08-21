We need to bring more players in – Nigel Adkins planning late recruitment drive

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins hopes some late business in the transfer window can help address his side’s disappointing start in Sky Bet League One after a 2-0 loss at home to Wigan made it three straight defeats.

Tendayi Darikwa and James McClean scored for the Latics in the closing minutes, but it was the visiting side who were on top for the majority of the game before that.

The Addicks are now winless in their first four league fixtures and Adkins admitted the squad needs more additions before the deadline.

He said: “It was a competitive game, from my point of view. Obviously the goals we conceded were right at the end. I thought we were knocking on the door but without working their goalkeeper enough. Unfortunately we didn’t get the result we were after but we can’t fault the effort of the players.

“We’ve got to turn this around. We’ve got to get ready for the next game. The transfer window is still open for a bit longer and everybody knows we need to bring more players in. Our players right now are working hard but we need to keep going and do a bit more.

“We’ve had spells in games where we’ve done really well but we’ve not got the results. Today, we didn’t defend well in the 88th minute and it cost us the game.

“The reality is that we haven’t got the points we were after and we are judged on results. Confidence will now start to be questioned but we need to lift the players up and keep them going.”

Wigan manager Leam Richardson, meanwhile, was delighted his men kept going to the very end to clinch a hugely satisfying three points on the road.

“That was exciting, those late winners,” he admitted. “Over the balance of the game, I thought we did ever so well. Charlton were starting to dictate the game but we forced some really good saves from their keeper and deserved to go in front in the end.

“We know how we want to play. These lads know the standards we want to set and the philosophies we want to play to.

“If you’re going to be successful as a squad on a Saturday you need performances from everyone. And they played a great team game, digging in for their mates.

“We know where we’ve been and where we were 10-12 weeks ago with hardly any players. But we’ve brought some fantastic playing staff in and we will continue to make forward steps.

“We just want to give a good account of ourselves. You earn your luck, and we earned our luck today.”