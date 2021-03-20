‘We really dug one out’ – Rob Kelly hails Barrow grit as Bluebirds beat Crawley

Caretaker Barrow boss Rob Kelly praised his side’s determination after they won a five-goal thriller against Crawley 3-2 in the last minute.

Scott Quigley got the decisive goal six minutes into stoppage time at Holker Street.

The battling Bluebirds had twice been pegged back after goals from George Francomb and Jack Powell cancelled out Tom Davies’ strike and Quigley’s penalty.

And this victory made it the first time Barrow have secured four Football League wins on the bounce since 1968.

Kelly, who saw his side go seven points clear of the relegation zone, said: “We showed a lot of character and resilience to win.

“There are different ways to win a football match, they were difficult conditions for both sides.

“I thought both sides competed and tried as best they could. It was really blowy and a lively pitch.

“I thought we really dug one out there. We took the lead twice and got pegged back.

“I didn’t really want to settle for a point. With the situation we’re in we’ll always take a point, of course we will.

“The mentality has to be right with everybody. Not just the players, but the staff have been great, everyone’s committed to get out of the trouble we’re in.

“It probably wasn’t one for the purists, but it was an exciting game.

“Their keeper made a couple of really good saves, we had a couple of scares our end.

“The most important thing is we’ve taken the three points.”

Crawley have slipped six points off the play-off places after this disappointing defeat and manager John Yems criticised the way his side defended.

He said: “If we defend like we defended today then we won’t win another game.

“It just wasn’t acceptable. I don’t find it funny and I don’t find it amusing. We’ve got to do better.

“I won’t single out individuals but we defended badly and cost ourselves three goals.

“We got ourselves back into it but we couldn’t see the game out which is very unlike us.

“But you can’t defend like we defended, it’s as simple as that.

“It’s very frustrating, it’s not about leaking. If we wrapped them up and put a bow on them we couldn’t have gifted them anything easier.

“That’s what it felt like because everything we worked on to try and stop them, they did.

“Every credit to them because they’re fighting for their lives. We knew what they would do and they did it.

“We should have stood up a bit better to it, simple.”