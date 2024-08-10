We were rubbish in parts – Steven Schumacher honest after Stoke victory

Stoke boss Steven Schumacher admitted his side played “rubbish in parts” during the second half of their 1-0 win against Coventry.

Substitute Lewis Baker scored the only goal of the game in the 78th minute as the Potters picked up where they left off at the end of last season.

Schumacher did admit, however, that his side’s opener was always going to be difficult against a team hotly-tipped for promotion.

He said: “We were all aware of how difficult this game was going to be, we knew we were coming up against a Coventry team who, again, have strengthened really well in the summer and everybody is tipping them to be the surprise package in the Championship this season.

“We spoke with the players about their strengths and what they were good at, but also where we felt we could hurt them with our style of play.

“I thought that was a Championship game that had everything in it, we played really well in the first half and rubbish for parts of the second and had to soak up pressure, but the result is what we were after and we have to carry that momentum on.

“It was a really good day. To win four games on the spin in the Championship is brilliant, three here in that run and not to concede a goal is excellent, so that is something for us to build on.

“It was a brilliant goal. I just asked him (Baker) to run forward as much as he possibly could, he saw a gap, it was really well-taken goal and it gets us off the mark.”

Coventry boss Mark Robins felt the result was “an eye-opener” after his side could only muster one attempt on target at the bet365 Stadium.

He claimed his players did not show enough courage and bravery, saying: “We weren’t in good enough positions to be able to put them under pressure and ended up thinking sitting off them was the right way to go about it and it wasn’t.

“We didn’t get to grips with it, we allowed them to build their momentum into the game. We talk about courage and bravery and we didn’t show enough of that.

“At half-time we spoke about being a bit more aggressive and being on the front foot.

“To be able to gain control in the game you have to be willing to go and press and put them under pressure and when you win the ball back you are in good positions. After we did that, we started to play.

“Sometimes when the season starts it’s a bit of an eye-opener, when you fail to get to grips with it it can put a bit of doubt in your mind at this level.

“It was a disappointing goal. We got enough of the ball to build and create something. We didn’t create enough good chances for the good players we have and that is something we clearly have to work on.”