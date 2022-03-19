We were worth more than a goalless draw against Portsmouth – Gareth Ainsworth

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth felt his side deserved more from their 0-0 draw at Portsmouth.

Only an inspired performance from Pompey goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu denied the play-off chasers all three points.

Ainsworth said: “I think we’ve played well today. We did everything but score and I’m really really proud of them. Pompey are a top tough team, and Danny Cowley has them well organised.

“Their goalkeeper was man of the match, so that says it all really, and we’ve gone four out of five without conceding.

“We’ve got seven cup finals ahead of us now, we’re really strong, and we’ve got a hell of a chance to get into that top six. We’re now turning heads in the division.

“We’ve got players that are quite rightly competing for places, and saying gaffer, we’re ready, so it keeps those in the team on their toes.”

The only chance of the first half fell to Wycombe in the 33rd minute.

A through ball from Daryl Horgan found Anis Mehmeti with just the goalkeeper to beat, but Bazunu blocked the shot with his legs.

Wycombe kept the pressure on at the start of the second half.

With 55 minutes gone, Garath McCleary fired a soft shot wide of Bazunu’s post, but there was an even greater chance for Wycombe after 62 minutes.

A through ball saw Sam Vokes go around Bazunu, but the Irishman recovered well to push the goalbound shot away for a corner.

There was controversy after 64 minutes when Wycombe defender Ryan Tafozolli escaped a red card for pulling George Hirst back when he was through on goal.

Pompey failed to muster a single shot on target as their faint top six hopes were all but ended.

Home manager Danny Cowley said: “I am a bit disappointed today. I thought we were a bit flat. We know Wycombe are a powerful team. They’ve come from the Championship, and have signed some good players whilst there.

“I don’t really want to talk about the George Hirst incident. Everybody could see what happened. That’s two games in a row now that a game-changing moment has gone against us.

“Gavin is a top goalkeeper and deserved man of the match. He’s been brilliant with his feet all season. I think it was a good display defensively, but offensively we looked tired.

“It’s hard to be critical because we’ve been playing Saturdays and Tuesdays with 13 fit senior players.

“We have a 16-day break now, which will give us a chance to recover physically and mentally for the eight remaining games.”