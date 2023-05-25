We will be ready to go for final – Callum McGregor not worried about Celtic blip

Callum McGregor is adamant there should be no panic about Celtic’s recent form dip as he vowed that the champions will rediscover their focus in time for the Scottish Cup final against Inverness.

The Hoops have won only two of their last six games in league and cup and have taken just one point from their three matches since securing the cinch Premiership title with victory away to Hearts earlier this month.

Their latest setback came on Wednesday when they lost 4-2 away to Hibernian. McGregor admits Celtic may have “subconsciously” taken their eye off the ball after wrapping up the championship but he is unfazed by the past few results.

“No, you have to put it into context,” said the captain when asked if he was worried.

“If anyone is trying to pick holes in the group for whatever reason, you just have to look at what we did up to winning the title.

“It’s been outstanding, very minimal mistakes and hardly any dropped points.

“There have been massive winning streaks, we’ve shown hunger, desire, everything.

“So of course we are disappointed with the post-split fixtures and results, we haven’t reached that level. But up until becoming champions, we were outstanding, so it’s difficult to be hard on the group.

“Yes, we want to maintain as high a standard as possible but sometimes in football it doesn’t quite work like that.”

Celtic finish their league campaign at home to Aberdeen on Saturday before attempting to seal a domestic treble a week later when they face cinch Championship side Inverness in the Scottish Cup final.

McGregor is adamant his team will be ready for the Hampden showpiece.

“The last few games haven’t been great but I have no doubt, I am full of belief,” he said.

“We have a big game on Saturday and it’s a chance to celebrate the title, and for the supporters to celebrate an unbelievable season in the league.

“We already have a cup in the bag and after Saturday, full focus switches to the final.

“I have no doubt that we will be ready to go for Hampden.

“We have a good track record of coming through the big games and the big moments.

“We have been strong as a group and that gives us the confidence that we will be ready to go for the final.

“We have a real chance to celebrate on Saturday and hopefully that will give everyone a lift.”