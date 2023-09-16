16 September 2023

Wealdstone and Altrincham share spoils

By NewsChain Sport
16 September 2023

Wealdstone and Altrincham played out a goalless National League stalemate.

Tarryn Allarakhia fired over for the hosts from close range and Jed Ward saved well from Jake Cooper and Dior Angus at the other end in an otherwise uneventful first half.

Tahvon Campbell, having twice gone close, was forced off by injury just before half-time and replaced by Sean Adarkwa.

The substitute failed to connect with Allarakhia’s cross at close range before visiting keeper Ethan Ross brilliantly saved from Abdul Abdulmalik and Jaydn Mundle-Smith.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Libya buries thousands after deadly floods as search teams look for survivors

world news

Harry Maguire’s mother condemns ‘disgraceful’ abuse aimed at her son

football

Meghan and Harry join crowds at Invictus Games after walking in holding hands

news