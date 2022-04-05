05 April 2022

Wealdstone and Maidenhead share stalemate

By NewsChain Sport
05 April 2022

Wealdstone and Maidenhead were forced to share the spoils as they drew 0-0.

The point moves the Stones up to 17th in the National League table while the Magpies remain 19th.

Maidenhead had a chance to find the opener 10 minutes in but George Wickens made a good save to deny Shaun Donnellan before Kane Ferdinand fired the rebound over the bar.

Wealdstone came close just after the half-hour mark but Nathan Ashmore was equal to Rhys Browne’s effort.

Sam Barratt had a good chance for the Magpies five minutes into the second half but his free-kick smashed off the crossbar.

The Stones had another chance through Charles Clayden, but his effort was poked wide from Jaydn Mundle-Smith’s cross.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Zelensky calls for Nuremberg-style trials after Russian ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine

world news

Tiger Woods confirms he plans to play at the 86th Masters this week and says he can win

golf

Satellite imagery shows bodies left out in the open in Bucha for weeks

world news