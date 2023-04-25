25 April 2023

Wealdstone beat Solihull to end winless run

25 April 2023

Wealdstone snapped an eight-game winless run with a convincing 3-0 victory over Solihull Moors.

The hosts hit the front half an hour into the contest as Nathan Ferguson placed his effort into the bottom corner after a driving run at the Solihull defence.

The Stones doubled their lead 10 minutes later after a penalty was given against Junior Tiensa, Micah Obiero stepped up and sent Kieran Boucher the wrong way to make it 2-0.

Midway through the second period, Wealdstone made it 3-0 when Sonny Blu Lo-Everton found Charles Clayden inside the area and he finished.

The home side could have had a fourth late on but Clayden was magnificently denied by Boucher just before Obiero skied from a wonderfully worked team move.

