Former Watford player Ashley Charles scored the winner for Wealdstone against Dagenham & Redbridge (Paul Harding/PA)
04 February 2023

Wealdstone boost play-off push with win over Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
04 February 2023

Ashley Charles scored the only goal as Wealdstone boosted their play-off hopes with a 1-0 win over rivals Dagenham in the Vanarama National League.

Charles struck after just five minutes at Grosvenor Vale following a good run and pass from Brooklyn Ilunga.

Olufela Olomola and Jack Cook had chances to extend the lead before the Daggers rallied after the break.

Junior Morias hit the bar for the visitors and Sam Ling was denied by Sam Howes but Wealdstone held on.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

US state may exonerate witches centuries after executions

world news

Girl, four, mauled to death by dog was in Milton Keynes

news

Kate joins market traders to discuss early years development campaign

world news